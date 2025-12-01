Prince William teaches Prince Harry lesson after major clash

Prince William is set to rival his estranged brother Prince Harry, as he has been assigned an important task in his position as Prince of Wales.

As the Duke of Sussex was reported to make a keynote speech at a real estate conference in Canada, on the same day, William will be addressing delegates at a major investment summit in Newport.

The future king is set to make a keynote speech at the International Convention Centre Wales on Monday, which will mark the largest international gathering since hosting NATO leaders 11 years ago in Wales.

There are 250 companies expected to participate and 150 of them will be attending their first Welsh investment event.

William expected to describe the conference as a “significant moment” for the Welsh investment which an opportunity to not just face challenges but an “extraordinary possibility”.

He will be telling the attendees of Wales’s greatest strength, which the way industry, academia and government work together, “not in isolation, but as part of a single, connected community”.

“It is collaboration at its very best. Practical, purposeful and grounded in trust,” William is due to say. “Wales is a place where cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce come together in a single, coherent ecosystem across many different industries”.

Meanwhile, Harry will be talking about “service and leadership” in Ontario on December 1, as h brings attention to “positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing”.

The clash of events comes just weeks after Prince Harry had announced meeting the veterans from the royal regiments in Canada on the same day as Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

Harry’s team had stated that the Palace had been informed beforehand about the meeting but Buckingham Palace declined receiving any memo from Montecito.

Earthshot has been planned for months and the award ceremony’s date was revealed well in advance. Hence, Harry’s visit was assumed to be a way to steal the spotlight from his estranged brother. Now, it seems that William had subtly sought revenge by turning the tables on Harry with his upcoming summit.