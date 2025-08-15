Reese Witherspoon gets real about her Hollywood journey as mom of three

Reese Witherspoon reflects on building her Hollywood career as mom-of-three

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the perks and challenges of being a mom of three in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, got candid about her career in a recent Instagram post with a carousel of throwback photos of her three kids.

The post began with a selfie with all of her three kids, which read, “Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like…”

The Legally Blonde actress shared the experience with a mix of candid captions, ranging from “spending a lot of time in trailers together” to “always being on the road” — and even accidentally butt-dialing an Instagram Live.

"It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice!” Witherspoon joked at another point.

The Oscar winner then confessed that “it looked really hard sometimes.”

“I'd cry working 14 to 17 hours, sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired,” she wrote.

“It looked like trying to say something positive about work when I got home at night. So my kids would know that my work was meaningful to me and could be fun!”

“Even though it was challenging at times, having kids gave me perspective about what was important in life,” she reflected, before concluding that “nothing was better than coming home, hugging them, and hearing about their day.”

“Grateful to stand alongside other moms in this beautiful, messy journey,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Tag the working mom who needs this.”

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 25, and son Deacon Phillippe, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee James Toth, 12, with her ex Jim Toth.