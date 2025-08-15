 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton share emotional message

Prince William and Kate Middleton remember honor WWII heroes

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 15, 2025

William, Kate share powerful message on VJ Day
William, Kate share powerful message on VJ Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales have marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with a moving message.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the future King and Queen honored those who served in the Asia-Pacific campaign during the Second World War.

Prince William and Kate Middleton remember honor WWII heroes
Prince William and Kate Middleton remember honor WWII heroes

The joint statement shared via the official handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales read, "Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served."

It continued, "Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific."

"We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful," it further read.

"Lest we forget. W & C," the message concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William and Kate Middleton have often emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of past generations and supporting organizations that work with veterans and their families.

Meghan Markle's deal renewal with Netflix: Media continues frenzy over first-look deal
Meghan Markle's deal renewal with Netflix: Media continues frenzy over first-look deal
Prince William, Harry keep Diana's legacy alive despite the feud
Prince William, Harry keep Diana's legacy alive despite the feud
Royal family shares another major update on Princess Anne ahead of her 75th birthday
Royal family shares another major update on Princess Anne ahead of her 75th birthday
Netflix told Meghan Markle is real catch: ‘Entertainment value'
Netflix told Meghan Markle is real catch: ‘Entertainment value'
Prince Harry praised for being ‘soul of the party' by media
Prince Harry praised for being ‘soul of the party' by media
Pete Davidson talks about 'embarrasing,' hurtful Ariana Grande remarks
Pete Davidson talks about 'embarrasing,' hurtful Ariana Grande remarks
Prince Andrew has ‘monkey toy' game he plays with staff
Prince Andrew has ‘monkey toy' game he plays with staff
Meghan Markle could land an ‘office job' at Netflix, mocks expert
Meghan Markle could land an ‘office job' at Netflix, mocks expert