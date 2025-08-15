Prince William, Kate Middleton share emotional message

William, Kate share powerful message on VJ Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales have marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with a moving message.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the future King and Queen honored those who served in the Asia-Pacific campaign during the Second World War.

Prince William and Kate Middleton remember honor WWII heroes

The joint statement shared via the official handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales read, "Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served."

It continued, "Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific."

"We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful," it further read.

"Lest we forget. W & C," the message concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William and Kate Middleton have often emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of past generations and supporting organizations that work with veterans and their families.