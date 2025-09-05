Prince Harry to dissect King Charles marriage to Diana in Netflix documentary

Harry’s Netflix documentary about Diana seen as ‘revenge’ against Charles

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex warned that his reconciliation with King Charles may be impossible after his upcoming move.

The youngest son of Charles is planning a Netflix documentary about Princess Diana which will come out on her 30th death anniversary in 2027.

Insiders told RadarOnline that Harry will dissect Diana’s death and look into Charles and Princess’ disastrous marriage in the documentary. However, the potential personal revelations that might shock Charles is seen as Harry’s “revenge” against his father.

The source said, "Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he's planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana's death, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock Charles to his core.”

They added, “Harry wants to shine a light on the disastrous marriage, and the fallout will make Charles want nothing to do with peace talks. "The King will see it as betrayal all over again.”

With Harry’s plans to focus on Diana’s unhappiness in royal marriage, insiders claim, "It's not just another Diana tribute.”

“This will be forensic – it's going to rake over Charles's mistakes, Camilla's role, and the whole breakdown. Harry is ready to tell it from his perspective, and it will not be kind,” they added.

As per the sources King Charles will “not forgive” the Duke of Sussex for a “public embarrassment on Netflix over Diana.”

It comes as Prince Harry feels his brother Prince William and his father have “buried the pain.”

“This will be his way of keeping Diana's truth alive,” they said.

Adding, “It will antagonize William, alienate Charles, and devastate Camilla”

Notably, once the Princess Diana documentary airs on Netflix Harry and Charles’ “peace talks will be dead in the water.”