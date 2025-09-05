Prince Harry did not want to ‘surrender' as Queen gave orders

Prince Harry never intended to leave the Royal Family, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who exited his position as a senior Royal back in 2020, did not want a full exit from hai duties as a Senior Royal.

Culture critic Kristen Meinzer spoke to the Daily Express UK: “Harry has repeatedly said that it was never his intention to completely surrender his senior royal duties.”

It was, however, the Queen who did not want half in and half out for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“But the queen did not grant Harry and Meghan the same opportunity, nor did the institution treat the racism Meghan faced with the seriousness it warranted,” Meinzer said.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.