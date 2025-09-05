Meghan Markle can never be like other Royal moms, says expert

Meghan Markle can never give up on her kids and make sacrifices like other Royal mothers are expected to do, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who does not like distance from kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could never live upto the expectations of people around her, had she been in UK.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells OK!: "Meghan clearly hates being apart from her children and when Harry has come to the UK, Meghan hasn’t come with him and has been blamed for snubbing Britain as a result," he said, claiming, "I think it runs deeper than that, she wants to be a hands-on mum and was never prepared to make the sacrifice that royal mums have to make."

He alleged, "If you’ve got children and you’re a senior member of the royal family, your biggest challenge is to stop them growing up in a prison. Kate, for example, can’t just pop down to the shops with George."

He continued: "T[t]hat’s not Meghan". Now she and Prince Harry live in the US, they still face scrutiny, but have more freedom to forge their own traditions, pursue their projects and dictate their schedules. Archie and Lilibet’s faces have only been shared online a small amount of times, giving them a high level of privacy too.