Pete Davidson slams paparazzi for invading his privacy

Pete Davidson brands paparazzi culture as 'traumatic'

Pete Davidson has slammed paparazzi for the constant scrutiny of his love life.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, the former Saturday Night Live star branded paparazzi culture as "traumatic."

"It just got to a point where I was I got really tired of my whole career just being like my personal life," said Pete.



"And living through that is it's sort of traumatic. Like not to be like lame, but like it's traumatic to live in your own crap all the time," he further said.

The 31-year-old comedian and actor continued, "I don’t want to victimise myself in any way because I’m cool, but the se*ualisation of me — if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it. "

"Seriously. You're just talking about my d*** all day," added Pete, who dated many renowned stars, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.

It is pertinent to mention that The Rookie actor is currently expecting his first baby with model Elsie Hewitt. The new couple announced the joyful news on social media last month.

Pete began dating Elsie Hewitt in March 2025.