King Charles issues dire warning in emotional statement

King Charles has released an emotional statement as the monarch delivered an audio message to mark a historic occasion.

The Palace shared a video where King Charles lauds the "courage" of veterans and civilians who paid a high price to end World War II, leading UK commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Charles referenced "conflicts around the world today" in an audio message to the nation, arguing WWII remained a reminder that "war´s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life", as per the AFP.

WWII veterans "proved that, in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link".

In the message recorded earlier this month, the moanrch also vowed the "service and sacrifice" of those who "saw the forces of liberty prevail" will "never be forgotten".

"The courage and camaraderie displayed in humanity´s darkest hour is a flame that shall blaze for eternity -- a beacon that honours our past and guides our future," he said in the six-minute address.

"Let us therefore pledge to be vigilant guardians of the values they bequeathed to us."

The palace shared the video on social media with statement of the King “For the millions of families gathered around their wireless sets, and for their loved ones still serving far from home, it was the message a battle-weary world had long prayed for - ‘The war is over’.”



