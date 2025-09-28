Kate Middleton makes her kids' 'Harry Potter' dream come true

Kate Middleton, Prince William kids meet new 'Harry Potter' cast

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales gave her kids a special surprise!

On September 26, the future Queen took her children on a trip to the new Harry Potter series set.

Without Prince William, the Prince of Wales, the couple's children visited the set of the highly anticipated HBO adaptation, as reported by DailyMail.

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, met the Harry Potter cast members, including Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, who will portray Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively.

An insider told the outlet, "Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set. There was only one night of filming there, so it really was a magical ticket."

Notably, William and Kate's youngest son Louis got to ride the Hogwarts Express. The source said, "He seemed to absolutely love it. It's the dream for most children to step aboard the Hogwarts Express."

It is pertinent to mention that the royal family's love for Harry Potter isn't new, as the Prince and Princess of Wales toured Warner Bros. Studios in London in 2013, where they tried out wands and explored Diagon Alley.

While Kate Middleton took their kids for "special" visit, Prince William spent the weekend with King Charles in Scotland.