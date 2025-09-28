Prince Harry makes significant move to rebuild royal family ties

Inside Prince Harry’s powerful gesture of goodwill during recent UK visit

Prince Harry's quiet visit to the Duke of Kent during his recent UK trip is being seen as a meaningful gesture of reconciliation within the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex had a brief and private reunion with King Charles at Clarence House and also paid his respects to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, following the death of his wife, the Duchess of Kent, earlier this month.

Although Harry left before the funeral, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the visit reflects his desire to maintain personal family ties.

Bond noted that the Kents had long been part of Harry’s life and his decision to meet in person was likely driven by genuine respect and a continued effort to mend fractured relationships.

“I think it's a sign that Harry very much wants to remain part of the royal family. But that doesn't mean he wants to be part of the institution,” the expert said.

She added, “Family ties seem to mean a lot to him these days, in spite of the damage he has done and the hurt he has caused."

"The Duke and Duchess of Kent were part of his life for many years, and they both attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. It was a rare public appearance by the Duchess and I'm sure Harry was touched by her presence,” Bond continued.

"I think he felt it important to go to see the Duke and express his condolences personally — I'm sure he felt it was a natural thing to do.

“We know that he is seeking reconciliation, and this was just another small step to show that he does still care about his relatives, even though his life is now elsewhere."