Here's why Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse took a while to choose baby name

Photo: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse brainstormed many names before daughter's arrival

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reportedly took a while to decide on their daughter's name.

As fans will be aware, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcomed their first child together in March 2024.

However, the couple has kept the name of their daughter under wraps.

Now, a new resurfaced report from US Weekly mentioned how the pair progressed with baby preparations and

As per an insider, they brainstormed many names before the arrival of their kids.

“They’ve started working on the nursery, the crib, tons of clothes, bottles, and a bunch of other baby supplies,” an insider told the outlet, adding that the couple, who’ve been together for five years, has been brainstorming baby names.

“They’ve also begun coming up with a list of names but haven’t decided on anything specifically,” the source added.

“Suki is very close with her siblings, and they are all thrilled for her and Rob,” the source shared at the time.

“It’s a very happy time for the whole family, and they can’t wait to meet the little one,” they concluded.