Prince William, Prince Harry set for public face-off after years of rift

Princes William, Harry set for public face-off after three years of rift

Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been estranged for nearly three years, could be forced to come face-to-face once again as they are anticipated at guests at a major event.

Even though King Charles in moving forward with his reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex, the icy relations between his two sons have carried on. The last time Harry and William came under one roof was during a family event in August 2024 at a memorial service in Norfolk.

While the 2024 visit was strictly private, William and Harry would not be able to avoid the attention of thousands of people as the future king prepares to attend 2026 World Cup in the US.

A report by The Sun reveals that the Prince of Wales hopes to bring his wife Princess Kate and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well.

According to friends of the Duke of Sussex, plans are already made for Harry and even security arrangements have for him to watch the games.

Meanwhile, an insider in Los Angeles detailed that “interactions between security services and UK/US intelligence teams are in progress” and William have instructed to prepare for what the trip would entail.

It is expected that Harry would be going to LA SoFi Stadium, which will be hosting eight World Cup games. Moreover, LA is closer to Montecito, which could also mean a possible attendance of Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

William and Harry have not been on speaking terms since they last attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. The estranged siblings have not even communicated via aides.

It would be nearly three years of radio silence that two could face the unavoidable situation.