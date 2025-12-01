 
December 01, 2025

King Charles changes beloved royal tradition amid health battle
King Charles had to give up a special decades-long tradition of his family as he continues to receive treatment for his undisclosed cancer.

The monarch may not have had a smooth-sailing bond with his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but the tradition had been a collective favourite for the trio. Now, as royal rifts and health battles come in the way, Charles is forced to give up the once beloved activity.

Charles, who made an official visit to a factory in Middlesbrough earlier this year, revealed that he has quit a special hobby as he battles cancer. He had told one of the employees that his “skiing days are behind” him.

The trips were cancelled for the first time in 2023 ahead of the Coronation ceremony to ensure that the monarch doesn’t injure himself. Although, the next year in February, Buckingham Palace had announced the King’s cancer diagnosis.

There were many annual winter holidays where the young princes had joined their father for a trip in the Swiss Alps.

The trip taken in 2005 became one of the most memorable ones as they were seen bonding together. Charles's bond with his two sons on display melted hearts despite being in the freezing temperature of the Alps.

Although, Charles can no longer continue skiing which has existed in the royal family for generations, William and Harry are carrying on it with their own children.

Back in 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on their first skiing trip.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their three children for annual trips to the Alps several times. The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed skiing in the French Alps earlier in April with George, Charlotte, and Louis.

