Prince William wins women's hearts by admitting 'universal truth'

Future King William earns respect and admiration with his heartfelt confession

Geo News Digital Desk
December 01, 2025

Prince William set a great example for Prince George and Prince Louis with his heartfelt remarks, which also left women impressed.

The future King recently visited North Wales to participate in several meaningful engagements. During his appearance at the Youth Shedz organisation, he acknowledged a "universal truth" about the role women play in men's lives.

Speaking to the founder of the youth club, Scott Jenkinson, William confessed that "Behind every average man there is an even better wife," a special tribute to his own wife, Princess Catherine.

Now, decoding the Prince of Wales' sweet gesture, royal expert Jennie Bond lauded the future monarch as he gave rare insight into his beautiful relationship with Kate Middleton.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "I thought it was a sweet comment, which showed just how equal their partnership is, and how much William values Catherine’s support and advice in everything he does."

Not only that, Jennie believes that William won the hearts of women as he publicly accepted their efforts. "We women also know that it is absolutely true!" she shared.

"Men are brilliant in so many ways, but it really is almost always the woman of the house who juggles a million balls to keep everyone on track, on time, properly kitted out and happy," Jennie stated. 

