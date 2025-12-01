Sarah Ferguson receives brutal reality check amid ambitious plans

Sarah Ferguson, who is now facing the consequences of her poor decisions, had been in the midst of planning her return despite the blow from the royal family.

The former Duchess of York is packing her bags after her ex-husband Andrew Mountabtten-Windsor was stripped off all of his remaining honours and titles along with his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

As Fergie is speculated to take accommodation in one of the quarters with daughter Princess Beatrice, she was also seeking out financial opportunities to mark her comeback. However, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond firmly believes that Fergie would not be able to crawl out of this mess.

Bond explained that Fergie is “totally incapable of living within her means ever since she married into the Royal Family” citing how the former Duchess was involved in many money-related scandals.

The expert believes that Fergie suffers from low self-esteem which is why she showers people with “extravagant gifts” so that people would like her. Although her circle of close friends may not prove to be reliable but it did land her in plenty of money problems.

“As she said herself, she was always striving to be ‘the pleaser’, but both Andrew and Fergie seem to be trapped in a never-ending cycle of chasing wealth, no matter who their quarry is or what morals they hold,” Bond told The Mirror.

“Now, in their 60s and both in deep disgrace, surely the time has come for them to cut their cloth to suit the money they have, and to live a quiet life without causing further embarrassment to themselves and to the family at large.”

It was reported that after her career as a children’s books author was tarnished – after her grovelling email to paedophile Jeffery Epstein calling him ‘generous, supreme friend’ were leaked – she was planning to delve into writing adult books. She was allegedly trying to get a meeting set with Fifty Shades of Grey author, E. L. James.

There were also claims that Fergie may write a tell-all book dragging not only the royal family but also Andrew in a desperate attempts to make money.

It remains to be seen if she manages to pull off any of her ambitious plans or lands herself in yet another crisis.