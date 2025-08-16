Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision about Harry

Royal fans have expressed their views after an expert said it is unlikely that Prince William and Kate Middleton will accept any invitation from Prince Harry.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells the Daily Express, William and Kate are “unlikely” to attend Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan says, “Why would William and Catherine accept any of Harry's invitations?? Harry is only after more Netflix content so he can cash in more of Netflix's money.”

Another said, “Harry should be banned from Invictus Games and William and Kate should be the main guests. It’s so obvious!”

“No Royal will attend. No one wants to be tainted with the Sussex malarkey,” the third remarks.

“The royal family doesn't need an invitation... government is paying, it’s in UK, king’s reign... send them opening video and receive UK team in Buckingham Palace... let Meghan and Harry out of it...,” the fourth advised.

Another said, “Why would HRH Prince of Wales go to the IG , that is Harry’s charity , he doesn’t go to the Earthshot charity or the Princess of child charity or any other charities involving the Royals.”