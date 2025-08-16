 
Geo News

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision about Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “unlikely” to attend Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 16, 2025

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, Prince Williams major decision about Harry
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's major decision about Harry

Royal fans have expressed their views after an expert said it is unlikely that Prince William and Kate Middleton will accept any invitation from Prince Harry.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells the Daily Express, William and Kate are “unlikely” to attend Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan says, “Why would William and Catherine accept any of Harry's invitations?? Harry is only after more Netflix content so he can cash in more of Netflix's money.”

Another said, “Harry should be banned from Invictus Games and William and Kate should be the main guests. It’s so obvious!”

“No Royal will attend. No one wants to be tainted with the Sussex malarkey,” the third remarks.

“The royal family doesn't need an invitation... government is paying, it’s in UK, king’s reign... send them opening video and receive UK team in Buckingham Palace... let Meghan and Harry out of it...,” the fourth advised.

Another said, “Why would HRH Prince of Wales go to the IG , that is Harry’s charity , he doesn’t go to the Earthshot charity or the Princess of child charity or any other charities involving the Royals.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'unlikely to accept' any invitation from Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'unlikely to accept' any invitation from Harry
King Charles 'unfortunate' to be battling cancer video
King Charles 'unfortunate' to be battling cancer
Prince William prepares to destroy remaining Prince Andrew's privileges? video
Prince William prepares to destroy remaining Prince Andrew's privileges?
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie represent royal family at major VJ Day service
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie represent royal family at major VJ Day service
King Charles dons military uniform to remember fallen heroes
King Charles dons military uniform to remember fallen heroes
Sarah Ferguson refuses to hide amid controversy
Sarah Ferguson refuses to hide amid controversy
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham dubbed 'sitting ducks' in scathing article video
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham dubbed 'sitting ducks' in scathing article
Kate Middleton faces tit-for-tat backlash after Meghan Markle trolling video
Kate Middleton faces tit-for-tat backlash after Meghan Markle trolling