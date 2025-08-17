 
Meghan Markle to compromise on Royals for Netflix approval?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are given guidelines over new content

Eleen Bukhari
August 17, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subtly warned to keep their content around the Royal lines.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been able to extend their content deal with Netflix, are expected to deliver more productions associated to the Royal Family.

Journalist Esther Craichu says the Sussexes’ deal is simply a “retainer.”

She added: “It's a retainer in case they [Meghan and Harry] decide to accidentally do something entertaining again. 

“That's basically it. So there's no commitment. 

The expert told The Sun: “They've put no money behind this. It's basically the right to first refusal.

“So if they come up with something that doesn't have to do with their whole kind of sermonising about how to save the world, then Netflix might be like, yes. 

“I mean, to be brutally honest, what they've done is they've said, ‘unless you have some juicy tea to spill on the royal family, or you get divorced and want to give us a documentary, probably not.”

“But if they have something juicy to say about the royal family, like the king sent me a potted plant, which turned out to be poison ivy, or that ‘H my fox’ just didn't hold me the way I wanted to, and so we've had to consciously uncouple, then maybe. 

“That's basically it,” she noted.

