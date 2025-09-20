 
Trump's daughter shares photo with Prince William and Kate Middleton

King Charles hosted a State Banquet for US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle

September 20, 2025

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, shared a glimpse inside the grand state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, posting multiple photos to her social media accounts Friday.

“Honored to attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle,” Tiffany wrote alongside the images, which included moments with her husband, businessman Michael Boulos. 

One photo showed the couple walking just behind the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as the royals made their way into the banquet hall.

The event, held in honor of the American president’s state visit to Britain, brought together senior members of the royal family, US officials and dignitaries. 

Among those featured in Tiffany’s photos was the US Secretary of State, who accompanied the presidential party during the visit.

The state banquet, part of the president’s second state visit to the UK, was staged in Windsor’s historic St. George’s Hall. 

King Charles delivered a speech emphasizing the enduring alliance between Britain and the United States.

Tiffany, the youngest daughter of Donald Trump, has kept a relatively low public profile compared to her siblings, but her posts offered a rare personal perspective on the ceremonial evening.

