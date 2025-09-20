White House releases adorable photo of Kate Middleton

The White House has released an adorable photo of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with Melania Trump following their joint engagement in Britain.

The office of the US President has shared the photo on its X, formerly Twitter handle with a sweet caption.

The White House shared the photo and tweeted, “She is the moment.”

Earlier, the Office of the First Lady had also shared the same photo saying, “First Lady Melania Trump and the Princess of Wales meet members of the @scouts Squirrels programme on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage - September 18, 2025 @FLOTUS @KensingtonRoyal.”

Looking relaxed and smiling broadly, Kate and Melania took part in their first joint official engagement, joyfully playing with children and enjoying some colouring activities, on the final day of President Donald Trump´s unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

Both were dressed in suede -- a brown jacket for Melania and a green one for the Princess, 43, who is set one day to be Britain´s queen as the 43-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William.

Together, the two women took part in some of the activities with the "Squirrels" scouts, aged from four to six.

Kate Middleton also took to Instagram and shared photos saying “Introducing First Lady Melania Trump to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme at Windsor today.”



