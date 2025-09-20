Queen Camilla shares major health update after acute sinusitis

Queen Camilla has shared a major health update after she skipped the funeral of the Duchess of Kent due to her illness.

The Queen gave major health update as she visited Chatsworth House on Friday for her annual literary festival.

As per the Daily Express UK, Camilla said at the start of her speech: "You will have to excuse me if my voice gives out halfway through, but as you can imagine, I've been doing quite a lot of talking the last few days. I'll try to hang onto it."

Later, the palace also shared a video of Queen Camilla’s visit on its social media handles.

The video was posted saying, “Yesterday, The Queen attended @TheQueensReadingRoom festival at Chatsworth House.”

The festival, now in its third year, coincides with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.

The Queen’s Reading Room, launched by Camilla in 2023, is a charity celebrating and promoting the transformative power of books in the UK and beyond.

“During the visit, The Queen joined a discussion on the positive impact of reading on mental health with people supported by local domestic violence charity, The Elm Foundation, and joined a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival,” the statement further said.

On Tuesday, Palace announced, “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”