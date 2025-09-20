Royal family shares cabinet announcement regarding Queen's sculpture

King Charles and Queen Camilla: File photo

A new sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II will be created for the entrance to Britain’s national memorial in St. James’s Park, the Cabinet Office announced Saturday.

Renowned sculptor Martin Jennings, FRSS, has been selected for the commission. Jennings is known for public works across the U.K., including statues of George Orwell and Mary Seacole.

“I would like to put across her constancy, her devotion to duty, her steadfastness,” Jennings said in a statement shared by the Royal Family’s official Instagram account.

The memorial sculpture will honor Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, 2022, at age 96 after more than 70 years on the throne, the longest reign in British history.

Her death marked the end of an era and triggered a period of national mourning, with hundreds of thousands queueing in London to pay their respects as she lay in state.

Following her death, her eldest son acceded to the throne as King Charles III.

The St. James’s Park sculpture is intended to serve as a lasting tribute to her legacy.







