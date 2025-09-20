Kate Middleton sends 'clear' message to Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently sent a ‘loud and clear” message to her brother-in-law Prince Harry, it has been claimed by royal expert.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, while speaking to OK! Magazine, believes Kate and William’s lack of public acknowledgement of Harry’s big day is a sure sign they are still smarting from his past wrongdoings.

Prince Harry celebrated his 41st birthday on September 15, but Kate and William did not publicly wished him.

The royal expert claims, "Kate's silence spoke a thousand words. They didn't post anything on his birthday, which the royals normally would do. So Kate's message was loud and clear: the ball's not in our court, Harry – it's in yours."

"They have kept silent throughout all of this and rolled with all the punches, so they're forced into subtle, secret messaging – which is what this seems to be,” the expert said and added, "They're not prepared to call Harry's bluff by sending him joyful birthday wishes, so they remain silent and avoid him at all costs."

He went on to explain due to strict royal protocol, Kate and William can only make their feelings known with subtle signals. "Neither Kate, nor William, can speak out publicly about Harry and Meghan."

In this case, it seems the Prince and Princess of Wales silence did the talking.