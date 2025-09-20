Prince William and Kate barely featured in palace photos amid Harry row

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed President Trump and his wife Melania

The British royal family on September 17 published details of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s state visit on its official website, royal.uk, accompanied by a gallery of photographs taken at Windsor Castle.

The statement said that the president and first lady were received as the guests of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their formal state visit.

Images released showed the American couple being greeted by the King and Queen in Windsor’s Castle before the State Banquet.

But online observers quickly noted that only one photo prominently included Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

That image showed the couple walking with the Trumps upon arrival at the castle. .

In another photo, William’s face is only partially visible, while Catherine can be identified solely by the edge of her hat. Out of a dozen official images, the pair were almost entirely absent.

The omission raised questions among royal watchers, given tabloid reports suggesting differences between Charles and his heir over the monarch’s outreach to Prince Harry.

Charles recently met Harry at Clarence House, fueling speculation over tensions.

Whether William and Catherine’s limited visibility was protocol, or pointed, remains unclear.