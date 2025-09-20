 
How Kate Middleton's tiara moment stole spotlight from latest major diplomatic event

Kate Middleton wore a glittering tiara during the State Banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump

Web Desk
September 20, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton before State Banquet hosted by King Charles for President Donald Trump
Prince William and Kate Middleton before State Banquet hosted by King Charles for President Donald Trump 

Of the six Instagram posts shared by Kensington Palace during US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s recent state visit, only one has crossed the one million “likes” mark.

The standout post featured a photograph of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, taken just before the state banquet at Windsor Castle hosted by King Charles III in honor of the American president. 

The portrait captured the royal couple in formal attire, with Catherine wearing a glittering tiara, a rare public appearance in such regalia.

Other posts documented the couple’s activities during the high-profile visit, including welcoming the Trumps to Windsor and Catherine’s joint engagement with the first lady. 

The princess and Melania Trump met with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrel program in the castle grounds.

While each post drew significant engagement, the tiara image stood out as the only one to surpass the million-like milestone, underscoring the enduring fascination with Catherine’s formal royal appearances.

The US president’s visit and the Windsor banquet were major diplomatic events, but on social media, the princess’s tiara moment stole the spotlight.

