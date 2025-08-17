Prince Andrew's pals come forward to spill more details about his past

Prince Andrew faces fresh scandal as friends 'turn on him'

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has been at the center of controversy following shocking revelations in the latest biography by Andrew Lownie.

The book, titled, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, made some shocking revelations about Andrew’s past

Now, Lownie told The Mail on Sunday that the Duke’s inner circle is now willing to paint “full picture” about his past.

Teasing an “entirely new book”, Lownie said, “The amazing and astonishing thing that's happened since Entitled came out is that people have come forward in droves with more stories to tell about Prince Andrew.”

“Those who felt they couldn't speak to me before have now changed their mind or have realised they've been covering things up for him out of misplaced loyalty,” he added.

The royal biographer went on to add, “A lot of respectable people who declined to be involved in the book are now coming forward, keen to unload the secrets they've been keeping for all these years.”

“So my Andrew book is going to have to be substantially rewritten from start to finish. It will be an entirely new book, not just a few new chapters, and I'll get it done in time for the paperback release next summer. I think my book really broke the inertia surrounding Prince Andrew,” Lownie noted.

It is worth mentioning that following the revelations in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York have sealed Prince Andrew, the Duke of York’s fate in the royal family, as per commentators.