Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship timeline branded ‘wrong': Here's why

Insider exposes the true relationship timeline between Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s real dating history reportedly was never shared and an insider has just called the information known to many ‘wrong’.

For those unversed, its widely known that the two began dating after being friends for a while, then roommates until eventually sparking a romance in 2002 or 2003.

The story most associated is when Kate Middleton walked the runway of a charity fashion show for St Andrews, in a sheer dress, that included black underwear. Prince William is said to have murmured to his friends “Wow, Kate’s hot!”.

Recently The Daily Mail’s Sean Smith wrote on the reality and said, “Kate had been introduced to William because they were on the same course, History of Art, and in the same student block, but had yet to have a chat. That changed when he discovered she knew about rugby and could have a decent conversation about it.”

“She became the only girl in his set of well-to-do public school types who always sat together at lunch and . They started dating at the Christmas holidays and were already a discreet item by the time William publicly commented on how fit she was at the now-famous charity fashion show in which she sashayed down the runway in a transparent dress revealing black underwear.”

Per the outlet this report goes against others that say the couple was dating other people at the time of the fashion show. Allegedly “a clumsy pass” was made by Prince William following “which he was rebuffed.”

A big reason why the timeline is not as well known is because the Palace worked with the media to offer Prince William ‘a normal’ college life.