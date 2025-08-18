 
Prince Andrew 'narcissistic' behaviour towards employees laid bare

Prince Andrew is accused of mistreating employees by insider

Eleen Bukhari
August 18, 2025

Prince Andrew’s ill behaviour towards Royal staff is laid bare.

The Duke of York, who is currently making headlines due to a bombshell book on his life by author Andrew Morton, is called out for he shrewed with his staff.

"Andrew was particularly horrible to staff; he doesn't seem to see them as normal people," writer Andrew Morton said.

"He treats them as basically subordinates to be bossed around.

"I think he’s very narcissistic and everything is about him."

The author added: "He’ll summon his protection officer to pick up his golf balls after he's teed them down the fairway, he will summon maids from four floors down to open the curtains. He will drop tissues he's used on the floor and expect people to pick that up."

