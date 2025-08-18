 
Prince William ‘forever home' demands instant removal of residents

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new home would cause trouble to current residents

Eleen Bukhari
August 18, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home in Windsor might mean other families would have to vacate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are set to move at the eight bedroom Forest Lodge towards the end of the year, would need current residents to make space.

"They were told to move out," one unnamed source told the outlet. "I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move.

"They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."

One source told the Mail on Sunday: "This house is much larger than Adelaide Cottage. There is a dining room and drawing room which requires substantial pieces of furniture."

The new property is said to be “forever home” to the couple.

Another unnamed source said: "How can this be their forever home? It's not grand enough for a king."

