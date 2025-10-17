 
Prince William to skip favorite team's key match

Prince William will fly to Brazil in November to attend Earthshot Prize ceremony

October 17, 2025

Prince William, a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, will not attend the club’s upcoming Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on November 6, according to GB News.

The Prince of Wales, who has frequently been spotted cheering from the stands at Villa Park, will be in Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize ceremony, which takes place a day earlier on November 5. 

The global environmental award, founded by William in 2020, honors innovative solutions to help repair the planet.

The royal’s absence marks the second home European fixture he will miss this season. 

William was also unable to attend Villa’s 1-0 victory over Bologna in September.

Last season, the future king attended several of Villa’s major European matches, including clashes with Bayern Munich, Club Brugge, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s match has drawn attention after Aston Villa announced that no away fans from Maccabi Tel Aviv would be allowed to attend due to safety concerns.

