Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles, Buckingham Palace issues statement

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles

Prince Andrew has agreed with King Charles to give up all of his royal titles, including Duke of York, citing “continued accusations” that he says distract from the work of the monarchy, according to The Telegraph.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” he added.

The decision comes amid renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and revelations of his meetings with high-ranking Chinese official Cai Qi, along with resurfaced emails suggesting ongoing contact with Epstein beyond prior claims.

While he will still retain the status of “prince” by birth, Andrew will no longer use his titles or his membership in the Order of the Garter.

His former wife, Sarah, is also relinquishing her Duchess of York title, and will now be known as Sarah Ferguson.

This abrupt shift followed intense pressure from palace aides and public disquiet over the reputational risks facing the royal family.