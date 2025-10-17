 
Geo News

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles, Buckingham Palace issues statement

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement on behalf of Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2025

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles

Prince Andrew has agreed with King Charles to give up all of his royal titles, including Duke of York, citing “continued accusations” that he says distract from the work of the monarchy, according to The Telegraph.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

 “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles, Buckingham Palace issues statement

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” he added.

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson surrender royal titles, Buckingham Palace issues statement

The decision comes amid renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and revelations of his meetings with high-ranking Chinese official Cai Qi, along with resurfaced emails suggesting ongoing contact with Epstein beyond prior claims.

While he will still retain the status of “prince” by birth, Andrew will no longer use his titles or his membership in the Order of the Garter. 

His former wife, Sarah, is also relinquishing her Duchess of York title, and will now be known as Sarah Ferguson.

This abrupt shift followed intense pressure from palace aides and public disquiet over the reputational risks facing the royal family.

'Nobody's Girl': What did Virginia Giuffre's family say on her death?
'Nobody's Girl': What did Virginia Giuffre's family say on her death?
King Charles and Queen Camilla plans for a visit to the Vatican come to light
King Charles and Queen Camilla plans for a visit to the Vatican come to light
Meghan Markle's lack of loyalty turns traitorous and vindictive
Meghan Markle's lack of loyalty turns traitorous and vindictive
Meghan Markle joins wife of Prince William's friend at star-studded dinner video
Meghan Markle joins wife of Prince William's friend at star-studded dinner
King Charles to host reception coinciding with release of Virginia Giuffre's book
King Charles to host reception coinciding with release of Virginia Giuffre's book
David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Netflix documentary in New York
David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Netflix documentary in New York
Prince William marks 60 years of London Ambulance Service
Prince William marks 60 years of London Ambulance Service
Prince William turns heart sickened over dirty laundry: ‘People feared he'd break down'
Prince William turns heart sickened over dirty laundry: ‘People feared he'd break down'