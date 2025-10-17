Prince William goes behind the scenes to shine light on life-saving cause

Prince William marks 60 years of meaningful cause in London

Prince William, the Prince of Wales celebrated meaningful cause in London.

On Friday, the future King of Britain visited London Ambulance Service on their 60th anniversary at their headquarters in Waterloo.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video glimpse from William's visit without his wife Kate Middleton.

The caption of the post read, "Marking 60 years of the London Ambulance Service - the largest of its kind in the UK."

It further stated, "From responding to emergencies, to helping people find the care they need over the phone, these incredible key workers save lives every single day - all while driving innovation in healthcare, including the world’s first purpose-built all-electric ambulance."

"A privilege to go behind the scenes and see their vital work up close," the caption concluded.

During his visit, the Prince of Wales listened to the challenges of paramedics and emergency responders in their lifesaving work. Prince William also viewed the world’s first purpose-built all-electric ambulance.

The solo visit from the future King comes after he and Kate Middleton marked National Baking Week with a fun video released on Instagram handle.