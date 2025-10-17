 
Geo News

Meghan Markle joins wife of Prince William's friend at star-studded dinner

Meghan Markle's wine was served at the dinner hosted by Emma Grede in Los Angeles

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 17, 2025

As Ever’s official Instagram account shared a video posted by entrepreneur Emma Grede, showing highlights from her “A Seat at the Table” dinner in Los Angeles.

The event was attended by Meghan Markle and several prominent women in business and entertainment.

Meghan Markle and Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince William 

The dinner, hosted on October 16 at designer Kelly Wearstler’s home, brought together industry leaders including Rachel Zoe, Danessa Myricks, Nicole Avant, Chriselle Lim, and Bozoma Saint John. 

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in the footage, mingling with guests as attendees enjoyed a plant-based menu created by chef Camilla Marcus and wines from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. 

Maria Sharapova with Alexander Gilkes
Maria Sharapova with Alexander Gilkes 

Also in attendance was former tennis champion Maria Sharapova, who is engaged to art dealer Alexander Gilkes, a longtime friend of Prince William. 

Sharapova and Gilkes share a son, born in 2022. 

Sharing clips from the event, Grede — founding partner of Skims and CEO of Good American — wrote, “In a city built on big dreams and even bigger ambition, one truth remains — success is never built alone.” 


