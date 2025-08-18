Josh Duhamel gets real about why life with Audra Mari feels like fate

Josh Duhamel calls marriage with Audra Mari his biggest stroke of luck

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are still going strong after almost three years of marriage.

The 52-year-old actor opened up about his 31-year-old wife, with whom he tied the knot in 2022 after dating for three years.

In a recent chat with People, Josh gushed over the model, calling her "an amazing woman."

“I got very lucky. I met an amazing woman, who just has all the things you look for in a woman," he praised.

Josh went on to say, “She really is just amazing. She's a great mom, she's a great role model... and I feel very lucky to have somebody that I get to share (life) with.”

Josh further gushed, looking forward to their future ahead, "I'm very much looking forward to our third wedding anniversary. I'm going to be with this girl forever."

About how the couple's love story began, Josh recalled in Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023 that he slid into DMs of Audra after she'd "won some pageants and stuff" in North Dakota.

Later, he invited the model to a BBQ party but he had this thing in mind that their age difference might ot work; however, Josh noted, "We started dating, and you know, here we are."

At the time of their nuptials, the source said the ceremony was "lovely" and Josh and his bride had"a great time."

Audra and Josh welcomed their first child, son Shepherd Lawrence, in January 2024.

For the unversed, the Off the Grid star is also father to 11-year-old son Axl, whom he shares with ex Fergie.