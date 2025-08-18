Dianna Agron makes rare remark about her late 'Glee' costars

'Glee' star Dianna Agron pays tribute to her late castmates

Former Glee star Dianna Agron is remembering her late costars Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera.

The actress, 39, who played Quinn Fabray on the hit musical series from 2009 to 2015, made an appearance on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast on Wednesday.

During the interview, the actress opened up about her vivid memories of castmates Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling, all of whom passed away in their 30s.

"It’s hard to think of our loved ones from the show not being present with us anymore because they feel so present in my heart, body, mind, soul, all of it," she told host and former co-star Jenna Ushkowitz.

"I think that tenderness I feel and the memories that I have [of] who Cory, Naya and Mark were as people, as cast members, as our friends and family [are] just so vivid."

'That will never dissipate for me, ever,' she asserted. 'I think there’s beauty in that. I could replay memory after memory after memory."

Monteith, who starred as series hunk Finn Hudson, died of an accidental drug overdose in July 2013 at age 31.

Salling, who played Noah 'Puck' Puckerman in the show, died by suicide at age 35 in 2018 while awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges.

Rivera, beloved as Santana Lopez, drowned while saving her young son Josey in Lake Piru, CA. She was 33.

Speaking tenderly of Monteith, Agron remembered him as a gentle presence on set. “He was a teddy bear. I mean that in a way of his kindness and groundedness in himself was so perfect,” she recalled.

“He was this tall, big brotherly presence in all of our lives. His character had a leadership position in the show, and there was not an ungenerous bone in his body.”

"[Cory} just felt so safe and equally excited about what he was getting to experience with his character."