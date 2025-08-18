Prince William, Kate Middleton keep their children away from Prince Andrew

William, Kate refuse to let kids near Prince Andrew

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is reportedly ready to wipe out his uncle Prince Andrew, the Duke of York after becoming king.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have been at the center of controversy following shocking revelations about their past days in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, written by Andrew Lownie.

Now, as it has been reported that Andrew’s inner circle have decided to come forward for more shocking stories, Lownie shared how the Duke of York will be banished after William ascends to the throne.

In an interview with Woman’s Day, the royal biographer claimed that the first thing Prince William will do after becoming the King is that he will get rid of his disgraced uncle as well as his estranged brother Prince Harry.

Lownie said, “William will do it alone [get rid of Prince Andrew] and probably get rid of Harry as well.”

He went on to add, “Andrew knows he will receive no favours once William is king. His ambitions are now centred on his daughters becoming working royals.”

Lownie went on to add that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales both don’t like Andrew. He added that the royal couple "purposefully" avoids interactions with Andrew.

Moreover, William and Kate Middleton also keep their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis away from Andrew.

“They don’t like him personally and can see the danger he poses to the institution that William will inherit,” Lownie noted.

It is worth mentioning that Andrew Lownie’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York also revealed the feud between Prince Andrew and Prince William. As per the book, Andrew made some “rude and unkind” comments about the Princess of Wales.

The royal biographer said in the interview, “It surprised me, but people do get jealous. It is because she is the polar opposite of him – public-spirited, charming, hard-working, popular with the common touch.”

“I’d have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king though, rather than be nasty about his wife,” he added.