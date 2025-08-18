Kate Middleton drives a decision that will effect Prince William's claim to the throne

Kate Middleton has made a move that is slated to effect Prince William’s kingship, hugely

Following her cancer scare, and coming out on the other side, a piece has been penned by The Times where they discuss a major step the future Queen has urged her husband to take. One that will effect his future on the throne, as well as the lens people view him from.

The piece in question sees writer Shane Watson saying, “We’re very interested in this development because look closer and the move tells us an awful lot about the Prince and Princess of Wales, where they are in their lives, and where they are not.”

In her eyes, “what they’re doing here is smart downsizing — something only the rich can do but that also puts them right in step with the mood of the sustainability conscious middle-class population.”

Right now “they’ve chosen to make their permanent family residence — where they plan to stay even after William ascends to the throne — a relatively modest house rather than a royal palace.”

She also offered a contrast between what the Wales’ chose vs how disgraced Prince Andrew lives and added, “to put things in perspective, the nearby Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew’s current residence, has 31 bedrooms and an owner who is up in arms about the speed bumps on his ‘drive’.”

“I say Kate. Neither of them want the grandeur-behind-closed-doors associated with royalty any more but you suspect that the shift is driven by Kate.”