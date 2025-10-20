Prince Andrew ‘punishing options' are running out, says expert

Prince Andrew is capable of damaging the future of the Royal Family with his constant involvement in scandals

The former Duke of York, who has now given up all his Royal titles, is still a threat for King Charles.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: “If he is forced into a corner and completely put into exile, who’s to say that he or his ex-wife won’t write another book… or start hitting back?

“If enough pressure was put on him, he could voluntarily stop calling himself a prince too. He can’t have that taken away from him – that would be a last resort.

“But the trouble is just when you think it can’t get any worse for Andrew, it does. So the options to “punish” him are running out.

“They can try and force him out of Royal Lodge, but they’ve already tried that before.

“He’s a Counsellor of State, they could have that taken away… he could be taken out of the line of succession or they could take away his princehood.

“But that would be virtually impossible without him voluntarily doing it.”