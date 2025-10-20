 
Geo News

Prince Andrew ‘punishing options' are running out, says expert

Prince Andrew can still harm the Royal Family with his antics

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 20, 2025

Prince Andrew ‘punishing options are running out, says expert
Prince Andrew ‘punishing options' are running out, says expert 

Prince Andrew is capable of damaging the future of the Royal Family with his constant involvement in scandals

The former Duke of York, who has now given up all his Royal titles, is still a threat for King Charles.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: “If he is forced into a corner and completely put into exile, who’s to say that he or his ex-wife won’t write another book… or start hitting back?

Prince Andrew ‘punishing options are running out, says expert

“If enough pressure was put on him, he could voluntarily stop calling himself a prince too. He can’t have that taken away from him – that would be a last resort.

“But the trouble is just when you think it can’t get any worse for Andrew, it does. So the options to “punish” him are running out.

“They can try and force him out of Royal Lodge, but they’ve already tried that before.

“He’s a Counsellor of State, they could have that taken away… he could be taken out of the line of succession or they could take away his princehood.

“But that would be virtually impossible without him voluntarily doing it.”

Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book
Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book
Prince Andrew's royal titles removed with strong backing from William, Kate
Prince Andrew's royal titles removed with strong backing from William, Kate
Meghan Markle gets brutally taken down: ‘It's easy to say that!'
Meghan Markle gets brutally taken down: ‘It's easy to say that!'
Beatrice, Eugenie shielded from royal shake-up as Prince Andrew steps back
Beatrice, Eugenie shielded from royal shake-up as Prince Andrew steps back
Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing video
Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing
Prince Andrew makes bombshell remark about Virginia Giuffre's claims video
Prince Andrew makes bombshell remark about Virginia Giuffre's claims
Insiders expose what King Charles thinks about Prince Andrew's statement
Insiders expose what King Charles thinks about Prince Andrew's statement
Meghan Markle shrugs off royal family's criticism of her Netflix show
Meghan Markle shrugs off royal family's criticism of her Netflix show