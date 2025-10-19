Prince Andrew's royal titles removed with strong backing from William, Kate

Prince William, Kate Middleton played major role in stripping Andrew of royal titles

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles, a decision that Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have played a key part in shaping.

Speaking with GB News, political commentator Emma Woolf shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been very active behind the scenes in the latest decision regarding the “disgraced” Duke of York.

Woolf noted that the Waleses showed a clear understanding of the seriousness of the allegations against Andrew and the need to support those affected.

“I actually think William and Kate have been really quite influential in this whole decision. I think they get it,” she shared.

The expert continued, “William and Kate - they are of the age who completely get it on how unacceptable abuse is and how victims should be listened to, and how mental health has changed completely.

“If you look at the difference between Charles's generation, unfortunately, I think the King just feels this is terrible. You know, can this whole thing just go away?

“Whereas I think William and Kate really get it.”

This comes after Andrew made a surprising announcement that he is relinquishing his Duke of York title and honours.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the disgraced Duke said.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."