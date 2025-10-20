 
Geo News

Prince Andrew has cut open faults in Royal system, says expert

Prince Andrew scandal have exposed the real face of the Royal Family, says an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 20, 2025

Prince Andrew scandal shows where the real priorities of the Royal Family lie.

The former Duke of York, who has given up on all his Royal titles, has invited scrutiny on the legitimacy of the Royal lot.

Royal expert, Kevin Maguire, writes for Mirror: “Now is surely the moment for a soul-searching public debate on why an unappetising family is put on a pedestal to reign over us, expecting plebs to bow and curtsy and be grateful for a smile in return for huge dollops of cash and massive tax breaks.”

He added: “Questions must be asked why Buckingham Palace itself didn’t report the eighth in line to the throne to the police when it is claimed that a senior flunky was informed by sleazy Andrew that he’d obtained personal information about accuser Virginia Giuffre and wanted a protection officer to dig dirt.”

“From day one the monarchy has put its own interests first, second and third by covering for Jeffrey Epstein’s buddy, every forced move designed to protect the institution rather than serve the country. It was stomach churning that the late Queen coughed up part, most or all of the £12million paid by her second son and child to keep out of court a sex abuse case brought by Ms Giuffre,” he noted.

Meghan Markle gets a ‘positive spin' on new Netflix deal
Meghan Markle gets a ‘positive spin' on new Netflix deal
Sarah Ferguson struggles privately as Epstein scandal take emotional toll video
Sarah Ferguson struggles privately as Epstein scandal take emotional toll
Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book
Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book
Prince Andrew's royal titles removed with strong backing from William, Kate
Prince Andrew's royal titles removed with strong backing from William, Kate
Meghan Markle gets brutally taken down: ‘It's easy to say that!'
Meghan Markle gets brutally taken down: ‘It's easy to say that!'
Beatrice, Eugenie shielded from royal shake-up as Prince Andrew steps back
Beatrice, Eugenie shielded from royal shake-up as Prince Andrew steps back
Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing video
Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing
Prince Andrew makes bombshell remark about Virginia Giuffre's claims video
Prince Andrew makes bombshell remark about Virginia Giuffre's claims