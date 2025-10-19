Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book

The woman responsible for Prince Andrew Newsnight chat weighs in

The journalist responsible for Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview, Emily Maitlis, has just spoken out and shared her thoughts on his decision to forgo all his titles and honours.

For those unversed, in that chat he had claimed connection was 'cut' well before the Epstein email was leaked by the Mail on Sunday in which he said the now infamous lines, “we are in this together.”

Now she has even offered her own two cents with Victoria Derbyshire, ahead of the release of Virginia Giuffre’s book titled Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

What is pertinent to mention is that the memoir is set to drop posthumously and contains some sordid revelations.

According to its own blurb, “the world knows Virginia Roberts Giuffre as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim: the woman whose decision to speak out helped send both serial abusers to prison, whose photograph with Prince Andrew catalyzed his fall from grace. But her story has never been told in full, in her own words—until now.”

According to Penguin Random House, “in April 2025, Giuffre took her own life. She left behind a memoir written in the years preceding her death and stated unequivocally that she wanted it published. Nobody’s Girl is the riveting and powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront extraordinary adversity.”

Now Express UK Emily has claimed that the release “will be harrowing, it will be devastating and it will document a life of pain and a woman who was in so much trauma that she believed by speaking out that she could help others through what she had gone through and that she could in some way try and repair the damage to her own life.”

She also addressed his decision to forgo the titles finally and admitted, “it feels like it’s been a long time coming this. I mean, the interview was done nearly six years ago, and in the weeks and months after it, he renounced, relinquished a lot of his royal duties, a lot of his public duties, a lot of his charities, his patronages.”

“And yet there has been this sort of drip, drip effect, and we’ve all had to follow. Will he be at Sandringham? Will he be with the family for Christmas? Will he be allowed at the coronation or the jubilee, whatever it is?”

Before concluding she also said, “in a way, I think this was an inevitable place that the palace was going to end up at, I mean, pretty soon after we realised the ramifications from what he said. So yes, I think six years has been quite a long time to wait for this.”

Prince Andrew's Statement On Royal Honours & Titles:

According to Buckingham Palace, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”