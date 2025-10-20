Meghan Markle talks ‘freedom of choice' after exiting the Royal Family

Meghan Markle made a subtle dig at the Royal Family with her new statement on financial independence.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently appeared at Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in Washington DC, told

Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer for Fortune that real freedom is in financial independence.

She began: "Well, financial independence is what gives you the freedom of choice, and I think in this day and age, we all need to be able to have our autonomy, there is a huge element of that financial literacy for that reason that I spend a lot of time on, especially for young girls and their empowerment."

The Duchess continued: "As women, when we're supporting each other, for all of these elements that might not necessarily be the ones that people want to hear us talking about, there's nothing taboo, there doesn't need to be anything taboo about talking about our financial independence, or independence overall.

"As women, we support each other, we are not simply supporting each other's lives, we're supporting each other's legacies.

"That's the piece that's so powerful, when I'm supporting or investing in another female founder, I'm investing in what she's going to do for the culture, for her business, the legacy she is going to leave."

Meghan added: "I don't think it's a conversation we should shy away from."