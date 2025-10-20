 
Meghan Markle gets a ‘positive spin' on new Netflix deal

Meghan Markle’s statements about new Netflix contract has been branded a stretch

Eleen Bukhari
October 20, 2025

Meghan Markle’s new claims that Netflix deal is a sign of strength is branded a bit of a stretch.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently appeared at the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, revealed that new clause in deal with the streaming giant has given her much freedom.

Speaking about how this might not be true, Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “Well, I think it’s a bit of a stretch to say that the new Netflix deal is a sign of strength," said the expert. "But who wouldn’t put a positive spin on something like that? And, from what I understand, the new deal is a fairly routine way that Netflix is now commissioning programmes.”

She added: “It probably takes some of the pressure off Meghan in that she is no longer committed to a defined number of projects, and is free to try to sell her ideas elsewhere."

"She has now reverted to being an influencer and is learning how to become a businesswoman. Good for her, " she said.

"I’m sure it’s important she keeps her profile as high as possible by speaking at summits and conventions. And diversifying to share her recipes and tips on social media seems an obvious move which, I think, could prove both popular and very lucrative. She’s an independent woman forging her own way in the world after her brief incarnation of being 'Royal,’” she noted.

