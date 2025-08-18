Prince Harry, Meghan consider reconciliation with royals amid financial stress

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage crumbles under stress of finances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scrambling to keep up their lavish lifestyle and it’s taking a toll on their marriage, per sources.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal was recently renewed but also downgraded. Instead of the multi-project deal they signed in 2020, they have now got a multi-year first look deal with the streamer. The duo have also announced new shows as part of the deal.

Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, will get another season and a holiday special, while a documentary titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within is also in the works.

"Netflix made a business decision. It wasn't personal," a mole told Radar Online. "But Harry and Meghan need the money."

The Sussexes have to continue paying multi-million dollar security bills, as well as the mortgage on their $14.65 million estate and run their production company Archewell Productions.

According to a source, the situation "has become increasingly stressful."

Trying to figure out their financial system is "taking a toll on their marriage."

However, the couple is hustling to make ends meet.

"There are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess," another source said.

Alongside their Netflix shows, Meghan also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, this year, as well as her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

While Meghan is taking charge when it comes to digital endeavors, Harry is reportedly making efforts to reconcile with his dad, King Charles. The duo’s aides were snapped chatting.

"Harry wants to make peace with Charles because his father is gravely ill with cancer, and he doesn't know how long he has," a source said.

"But there's a flip side to this as well. People around Harry are saying he recognizes it would be in his best interest to bridge the gap between him and the royals now, while his father is still alive. It would help him immensely to be back on the royal payroll," they added.