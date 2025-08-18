Former royal butler refutes Harry's claims about Camilla, William

Former royal butler debunks Prince Harry's claims about Camilla, William

King Charles’ former butler is confused about Prince Harry’s narrative around Queen Camilla which he shared in his memoir Spare.

Grant Harrold’s upcoming book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, details his view of the Queen’s integration into the family.

In his memoir, Harry claimed that he and William had complex feelings about Camilla marrying their dad, and that they begged him not to marry her.

"'We support you,’ we said. ‘We endorse Camilla,’ we said. ‘Just please don’t marry her. Just be together, Pa.’ He didn’t answer. But she answered. Straight away,” Harry claimed in his memoir. "Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown (with Pa’s blessing, we presumed)."

However, Harrold doesn’t remember such a dynamic and notes that Harry, William and Camilla “got on so well.”

He also detailed how the sons of the monarch were playful and took part in their dad’s joy at his and Camilla’s wedding day in April 2005.

"At the end of the festivities, Charles and Camilla were catching a flight to head straight to Birkhall [on the Balmoral estate]," Harrold wrote.

"We all went outside to wave them off and laughed as we saw William and Harry had decorated their car with ‘Just Married.’ As they drove off through the arches to cheers, the boys raced after the car."