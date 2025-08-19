JAY-Z's new album on the cards?

JAY-Z's friend teases his upcoming album

The last time JAY-Z released an album, 4:44 came out in 2017. But his longtime collaborator teased that his new work on music is in the works.



Appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, Memphis Bleek said, “I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my *****, they went stupid.”

He noted, “I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

On the other hand, Jay had recently been dogged by a rape allegation by an unnamed woman represented by lawyer Tony Bubzee, who claimed he, along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, sexually abused her when she was 13.

However, the lawsuit was dropped after inconsistencies were found in her account. In response, the Grammy winner filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and her attorney.

“Jay lost other contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of at least, $20 million,” the filing read. “We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events."

It stated, "After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship.”

In the wake of the lawsuit, the accuser and her lawyer attempted to dismiss the case by claiming several events, including that the parties had agreed to quash the motion, as well as that the allegations were sealed in court documents.

But the music mogul's legal team concluded with a denial, saying no such deal exists. “Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story.”