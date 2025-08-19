Meghan Markle takes ‘nasty' step to demean Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle is branded vicious for her latest move against Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to reveal a Christmas special for her lifestyle show ‘With Love, Meghan’ right around the time Kate televises her Christmas Carol Special.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "This is just the type of vicious, nasty move that is coming to define Meghan."

This comes as Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It's always said that whenever Catherine the Princess of Wales starts something that Meghan Markle does something else to cap it, or in some ways clash with it.”

"Maybe that is the case. Obviously, there are lots of Christmas shows around Christmas.

He added: "Having said that, of course, the initiative of the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey is incredibly moving and incredibly special, and is done for the benefit of the rest of the world, for all the people who've been suffering, all the people who've helped with charities, all that sort of thing, so it's all for the public good.”