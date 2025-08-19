Prince Harry handed most crucial piece of advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with pretty major advice about making wrong waves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just received advice from a PR expert who feels a revamp is needed to keep up with expectations.

She shared everything in a conversation with Express US and the expert in question is the founder of PR agency The Atticism, Renae Smith.

“If they want to avoid future flops, they need to get out of their bubble,” Ms Smith started by saying. Because “right now, their projects feel like they're made for fans only.”

Where the Duke is conncered Ms Smith says, “Harry could lean into humanitarian work again, but it has to come from a genuine place, not like that odd fires thing Meghan did, where she sent band merch to a kid whose house burned and posted a super cringe video of it on Instagram.”

Because “if they want credibility back, they need some low-key grassroots good work without chasing clout.”

She also admitted, “I think Harry would be better off continuing his work quietly and away from the cameras and showing his authentic side as I think he's able to show a more authentic side that the public believes.”

On the other side, particularly for Meghan Ms Smith said in her concluding remarks, “Honestly, though, I think short-form influencer-style social media content is a better fit for Meghan than anything real or in depth (eg TV, humanitarian, causes, podcasts etc).”