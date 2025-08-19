 
Geo News

Prince Harry handed most crucial piece of advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been warned about the implications of not giving their fan base what it wants

By
Hiba Anjum
|

August 19, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with pretty major advice about making wrong waves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with pretty major advice about making wrong waves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just received advice from a PR expert who feels a revamp is needed to keep up with expectations.

She shared everything in a conversation with Express US and the expert in question is the founder of PR agency The Atticism, Renae Smith.

“If they want to avoid future flops, they need to get out of their bubble,” Ms Smith started by saying. Because “right now, their projects feel like they're made for fans only.”

Where the Duke is conncered Ms Smith says, “Harry could lean into humanitarian work again, but it has to come from a genuine place, not like that odd fires thing Meghan did, where she sent band merch to a kid whose house burned and posted a super cringe video of it on Instagram.”

Because “if they want credibility back, they need some low-key grassroots good work without chasing clout.”

She also admitted, “I think Harry would be better off continuing his work quietly and away from the cameras and showing his authentic side as I think he's able to show a more authentic side that the public believes.”

On the other side, particularly for Meghan Ms Smith said in her concluding remarks, “Honestly, though, I think short-form influencer-style social media content is a better fit for Meghan than anything real or in depth (eg TV, humanitarian, causes, podcasts etc).”

King Charles, Queen Camilla face 'large panther' scare at Royal estate
King Charles, Queen Camilla face 'large panther' scare at Royal estate
How Sarah Ferguson spilt her relationship troubles to pals
How Sarah Ferguson spilt her relationship troubles to pals
Prince Andrew author to dish out life of another famous Royal
Prince Andrew author to dish out life of another famous Royal
Prince Harry ‘silly times' with Queen Camilla laid bare
Prince Harry ‘silly times' with Queen Camilla laid bare
Meghan Markle takes ‘nasty' step to demean Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle takes ‘nasty' step to demean Kate Middleton?
Offset gives honest take on Cardi B split ft. new song
Offset gives honest take on Cardi B split ft. new song
Crown Prince of Norway son charged for sexual assault
Crown Prince of Norway son charged for sexual assault
King Charles' Scotland move renews pressure on Prince William
King Charles' Scotland move renews pressure on Prince William