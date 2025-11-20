Royal family warned to brace for more ‘catastrophic' Andrew drama

Andrew faces new allegations as Jeffrey Epstein files are set for release

Royal family has been warned by an expert of more Andrew drama as Jeffrey Epstein files are set for release.

This comes after King Charles stripped the “disgraced” royal of his titles and ordered him to leave the Royal Lodge.

The former Duke of York, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says he cut ties with the convicted financier once he learned of his crimes, was removed from his “Style, Title and Honours” last month.

Speaking on Andrew, royal expert Katie Nicholl warned the royal family that the drama surrounding the former Duke is not over as there could “very possibly be more” accusations.

“Well, I think everyone in the royal family is hoping that we’ve heard the last of the Andrew allegations,” the expert told The Sun.

“Of course, you know, if the Epstein files are made completely public and this sort of drip-feeding ends, then you could be in for a deluge, right?

“We don’t really know, and I think what’s been so extraordinary about this story is there’s a bit like it’s had a boomerang effect, right?

“It keeps coming back, just when you think it’s stopped… it comes back in the most extraordinary, and for Andrew, catastrophic, catastrophic ways.

“So I think, don’t hold your breath. There could very possibly be more.”