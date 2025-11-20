Meghan Markle makes another move to overshadow Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle blasted over move to outshine Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle receives brutal criticism as she made yet another move to overshadow Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex released the trailer for her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan Christmas special same night the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared at the Royal Variety Performance.

The glimpse from the show featured Meghan lip locking with her husband Prince Harry along with special appearances from A-list stars, including tennis player Naomi Osaka and chef Tom Colicchio.

Dubbing the trailer “cringey,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Meghan’s new trailer for her festive special needed Serena Williams or another famous name to enable it to reach beyond the smiley, cringey world she has created, which isn't likely to go anywhere new.”

“I strongly doubt that Netflix will want more of what she's produced so far in With Love, Meghan in the New Year. You see this and wonder what is in it for the streaming giant,” he added, per The Express.

He noted that "William and Kate attend the Royal Variety Performance tonight but they will probably find Harry and Meghan's kiss gets more coverage.”

“The timing is execrable and Harry's reported offer to share diaries hasn't got very far. The trouble is, when Meghan's festive show airs he may be little more than an extra - he should beware, it may be a sign."