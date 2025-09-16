Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth behind her 'Summer House' exit

Paige DeSorbo drops bombshell about her 'Summer House' exit

Paige DeSorbo has finally spoken out on her decision to leave Summer House.

The 32-year-old American TV personality and podcaster told Byrdie three months after her exit from the Bravo series that she had realized her time on the show was over.

DeSorbo joined the series in 2019 and was a main cast member for seven seasons.

She said, “I just had this overwhelming sense that I couldn't go back. I know I would've been doing a disservice to [the show]. They accept a certain level of showing up, and I couldn't give them that.”

DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, former Summer House star, are best friends, co-host their Giggly Squad podcast and are also on Byrdie’s cover this month.

They started the reality show together but Berner had a fight with some of their castmates in 2021 which made her leave the show.

DeSorbo shared, “We’ve had people [from Summer House] verbatim say to us, ‘We don't want to focus on your friendship this season.’ That was why we started Giggly Squad, because we were like, ‘We have more things to say, and no one is listening to us.’”

“I think we say more on the pod because we know how it's going to be put out. Whereas when you're on TV, you can say something personal, but you don't know how it's going to be framed and in what context,” Berner explained.